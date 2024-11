GRASSLEY CONCERNED OVER PROPOSED TARIFFS

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE TARIFFS PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP PREVIOUSLY IMPOSED ON CHINA PRESSURED CHINA TO AGREE TO BUY U-S GRAIN, BUT GRASSLEY SAYS THE NEW TARIFFS TRUMP HAS THREATENED AGAINST MEXICO, CANADA AND CHINA COULD HURT AMERICAN AGRICULTURE.

TRUMP SAYS HE’LL ADD ONTO THE TARIFFS ALREADY IN PLACE ON GOODS FROM CHINA UNLESS THE COUNTRY IMPOSES THE DEATH PENALTY ON THOSE CAUGHT TRAFFICKING THE DRUG FENTANYL.

TRUMP ALSO SAYS HE’LL IMPOSE 25 PERCENT TARIFFS ON ALL PRODUCTS FROM MEXICO AND CANADA BECAUSE THEY AREN’T DOING ENOUGH TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND THE FLOW OF ILLEGAL DRUGS INTO THE U-S.

GRASSLEY SAYS U-S AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS ARE TYPICALLY THE FIRST CASUALTY OF A TRADE WAR.

GRASSLEY SAYS THROUGHOUT MOST OF HIS NEARLY FIVE DECADE CAREER IN CONGRESS, HE’S ADVOCATED FOR TRADE AGREEMENTS THAT REDUCE TARIFFS AND RESOLVE TRADE DISPUTES:

GRASSLEY ALSO SUGGESTS TRUMP’S NEW TARIFF THREATS COULD BE LINKED TO A CLAUSE IN THE U-S-MEXICO TRADE AGREEMENT TRUMP SIGNED WHEN HE WAS PRESIDENT.

HE SAYS TRUMP’S INITIAL TARIFFS ON CHINA LED TO A FAVORABLE DEAL IN WHICH CHINA PROMISED TO BUY 200 BILLION DOLLARS MORE OF U-S EXPORTS, BUT CHINA WOUND UP BUYING FAR LESS THAN THAT AND BEGAN RELYING ON OTHER COUNTRIES FOR MANY AG COMMODITIES.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S TOO SOON TO JUDGE THE MOTIVATION BEHIND TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF THREATS AND WHAT THE OUTCOMES MAY BE.

DURING TRUMP’S FIRST ADMINISTRATION, THE U-S-D-A SENT OVER 23 BILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF TRADE DISRUPTION PAYMENTS TO FARMERS TO COMPENSATE FOR CHINA’S REDUCTION IN U-S GRAIN AND MEAT PURCHASES.

