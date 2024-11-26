Explorers Name Hitting Coach

The Sioux City Explorers have named Rafael Melchione as the team’s hitting coach for the 2025 season.

The move marks the return to the organization for Melchione who served on the staff of Les Lancaster during the 2009 season.

Melchione returns to Sioux City after spending the last two seasons as co-hitting coach of the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League on former Sioux City Explorers Manager Les Lancaster’s staff.

Under Melchione the Vibes finished second as a team in average (.319) and third in on base percentage (.409) in the Pioneer League.

The Vibes also finished third in hits (1067) and runs (755) in the 12-team league for the 2024 season.

Melchione was on the coaching staff in 2023 when the Vibes made the playoffs and finished second in runs scored (816) and second in runs batted in (754) in for the season.

He also coached the Pioneer League’s 2023 batting average champion, Jake McMurray.

Melchione has been a scout for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim since 2022, assigned to partner and independent leagues.

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs.