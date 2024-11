22ND MEMORIAL MARCH FOR LOST NATIVE CHILDREN TO TAKE PLACE

THE 22ND ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE ANNUAL MARCH IS FOCUSED ON HEALING AND WELLNESS WITHIN THE SIOUXLAND

NATIVE COMMUNITY AND THIS YEAR’S THEME IS, “TOGETHER WE STAND: BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY.”

THE MEMORIAL MARCH WILL BEGIN AT 7:30 A.M. AT WAR EAGLE MONUMENT AT WAR EAGLE PARK.

THE FIRST PRAYER STOP WILL BE AT THE ROSECRANCE JACKSON CENTERS AT 3500 WEST 4TH STREET.

THE MARCH WILL PROCEED TOWARDS THE DOWNTOWN WITH A TRADITIONAL MEMORIAL DINNER CONCLUDING ACTIVITIES STARTING AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

KSCJ file photo