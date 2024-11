FARM ECONOMY SHOWS DOWNWARD TREND

A RECENT IOWA FARM BUREAU REPORT SHOWS THE IOWA AG ECONOMY HAS SEEN A DOWN TREND FROM 2023 INTO 2024 THAT LEAD TO FARM INCOMES DROPPING BY NEARLY 25 PERCENT.

FARM BUREAU ECONOMICS AND RESEARCH MANAGER CHRISTOPHER PUDENZ SAYS THERE ARE SOME THINGS THAT COULD TURN THE FARM ECONOMY AROUND.

HE SAYS GETTING AWAY FROM FARM BILL EXTENSIONS TO PASSING A NEW FIVE-YEAR BILL IS ONE OF THEM:

FARM1 OC………..FARM BILL” :12

PUDENZ SAYS THE SAFETY NET IT PROVIDES TAKES SOME OF THE UNCERTAINTY OUT FOR FARMERS.

FARM2 OC………ALL THOSE ACRES. :23

HE SAYS THERE ARE SOME BRIGHT SPOTS GOING FORWARD, INCLUDING THE INTERNATIONAL EXPORT MARKET.

FARM3 OC……A BETTER 2025″ :27

PUDENZ SAYS SOME OF THOSE AREAS COULD GET FARM INCOMES UP AGAIN.

FARM4 OC……..ADJACENT ECONOMY” :15

REPUBLICANS TOOK BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND THE SENATE IN THE RECENT ELECTION AND THAT CAN ALSO IMPACT THE AG ECONOMY.

PUDENZ CAN’T SAY YET WHAT THAT IMPACT WILL BE.

Radio Iowa