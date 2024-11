BIG CHALLENGE WINNERS ANNOUNCED

THE WINNERS OF THE RECENT SMALL BUSINESS ” BIG CHALLENGE” PITCH COMPETITION HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

A TOTAL OF $10,000 IN GRANT FUNDS WERE AWARDED TO SUPPORT ENTREPRENEURS AND SMALL BUSINESSES THROUGHOUT THE REGION.

ABBY AND COOPER CARTER WITH CA PERFORMANCE HORSES & MARKETING FROM ALVORD, IOWA WAS THE FIRST-PLACE WINNER AND RECIPIENT OF $5,000.

TREVOR WHEELOCK AND SANTOS CAMPOS GONZALEZ WITH SIZZLE & SYRUP FROM SIOUX CITY WERE AWARDED SECOND PLACE AND $3,000.

AJ VANDER WAAL WITH GABBRR FROM ROCK VALLEY WAS AWARDED THIRD PLACE AND $2,000.

THE BIG CHALLENGE IS A PROGRAM FOR ENTREPRENEURS AND SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS TO EARN GRANT FUNDS TO START OR GROW THEIR BUSINESS.

IT’S ORGANIZED AND SPONSORED BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE A PART OF IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE, NORTHWEST IOWA DEVELOPMENT AND SIOUXLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.