LEUSINK SENTENCE TO BE RECONSIDERED

A JUDGE HAS RULED THAT THE 15-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE OF A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF SHOULD BE RECONSIDERED.

AARON LEUSINK OF LE MARS WAS SENTENCED TO AN INDETERMINATE TERM OF FIFTEEN YEARS IMPRISONMENT EARLIER THIS MONTH ON 11 COUNTS INCLUDING BURGLARY, THEFT, FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE AND POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

HE HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF STEALING PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND OTHER PROPERTY FROM VARIOUS PLACES IN 2020, INCLUDING THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EVIDENCE ROOM AND TWO PHARMACIES; AND WAS IN POSSESSION OF OVER 1,600 PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION PILLS ON APRIL 20TH OF 2020.

LEUSINK’S ORIGINAL CONVICTION IN 2022 WAS OVERTURNED IN A COURT RULING THAT FOUND HIS ATTORNEY DID NOT PROPERLY INFORM HIM ABOUT HIS SENTENCING.

A NEW TRIAL WAS ORDERED BUT LEUSINK PLED GUILTY AND WAS SENTENCED NOVEMBER 8TH,

LAST WEEK, LEUSINK’S ATTORNEY FILED A MOTION STATING HIS CONVICTION DID NOT INCLUDE A MANDATORY MINIMUM PERIOD OF INCARCERATION, AND THAT IT IS NOT STATUTORILY ENFORCEABLE.

THE JUDGE APPROVED THE MOTION AND SET A HEARING FOR DECEMBER 13TH AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE.