BRIAR CLIFF DEDICATES RENOVATED CLASSROOMS

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S EDUCATION DEPARTMENT HOSTED A RIBBON CUTTING TO DEDICATE THE RENOVATION OF TWO CLASSROOMS IN HEELAN HALL.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. MATTHEW DRAUD SAYS THE CLASSROOMS HAVE BEEN IN USE SINCE THE 1930’S:

ONE CLASSROOM WAS FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORIC DEVELOPMENT, AND THE OTHER THROUGH A GENEROUS ESTATE GIFT FROM GENEVIEVE NACHTMAN.

THERESA ENGLE IS THE UNIVERSITY’S HEAD OF EDUCATION:

ENGLE SAYS THEY NOW HAVE MODERN TECHNOLOGY AND FIXTURES:

MRHD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID GLEISER SPOKE AT THE DEDICATION INSIDE THE MRHD AGILE CLASSROOM:

THE SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AMBASSADORS TOOK PART IN THE RIBBON CUTTING.