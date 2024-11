THUNE READY TO SERVE AS U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAS BEEN ELECTED BY COLLEAGUES AS THE NEW SENATE MAJORITY LEADER.

THUNE SAYS HE IS HUMBLED BY THE TRUST AND SUPPORT HE RECEIVED FOR THE LEADERSHIP POSITION:

THUNE WILL SUCCEED KENTUCKY SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL AS REPUBLICAN LEADER IN THE U.S. SENATE.

HE SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE CHAMBER WILL BE FOCUSED ON COMMON KEY GOALS:

THUNE SAYS HE EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A GOOD RELATIONASHIP WITH THE PRESIDENT ELECT:

THE SENATE IS ALSO FACED WITH CONFIRMING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S APPOINTEES:

DEMOCRATS HAVE THREATENED TO BLOCK SOME OF TRUMP’S NOMINEES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE MATT GAETZ, WHO IS CURRENTLY A FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN.

THUNE DEFEATED SENATORS JOHN CORNYN OF TEXAS AND RICK SCOTT OF FLORIDA IN TWO ROUNDS OF VOTING.

THUNE WON THE FIRST ROUND WITH 23 VOTES, WHILE JOHN CORNYN RECEIVED 15 AND RICK SCOTT 13 BALLOTS.

THE FINAL ROUND HAD THUNE DEFEATING CORNYN BY A 29-24 MARGIN TO SUCCEED KENTUCKY SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL AS REPUBLICAN LEADER IN THE U.S. SENATE.

SINCE REPUBLICANS TOOK BACK THE MAJORITY IN THE SENATE IN THE RECENT GENERAL ELECTION, THUNE IS MAJORITY LEADER, REPLACING NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CHUCK SCHUMER.