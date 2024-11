VETERANS, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

EVENTS TO HONOR LOCAL AREA MILITARY VETERANS WERE HELD MONDAY IN THE 11TH HOUR OF THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH.

A CEREMONY HONORING ALL WHO HAVE SERVED WAS HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE WITH 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD CHAPLAIN ANDREW NELSON AS MASTER OF CEREMONIES:

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF ZANE CHWIRKA WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.

STARTING IN 2001, HE SERVED 21 YEARS IN THE MILITARY, INCLUDING SEVEN AND A HALF YEARS IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, AND THEN IN 2008, SWITCHED TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING, RETIRING AS A MASTER SGT. IN 2022.

HE TOLD A STORY ABOUT MEETING A COUPLE OF FELLOW VETERANS AT A MINNESOTA VIKINGS FOOTBALL GAME IN 2019 WHERE THE MILITARY WAS BEING HONORED:

THE WHEELCHAIR BOUND VETERAN THEN EXPLAINED THINGS TO ZANE:

THE DISABLED VET THEN SHARED ANOTHER STORY WITH CHWIRKA:

CHWIRKA SAYS HE HOPES EVERY VETERAN HAS A FRIEND OR SOMEBODY LIKE THAT TO TALK WITH OR HELP THEM THROUGH THINGS.

HE IS ALSO THE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE COUNTY’S VETERANS AFFAIRS COMMISSION.