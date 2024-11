PILLEN ON EUROPEAN TRADE MISSION

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN STARTED THE SECOND LEG OF A WEEK LONG EUROPEAN TRADE MISSION IN GERMANY ON SUNDAY.

PILLEN AND STATE LEADERS WILL PROMOTE NEBRASKA AG PRODUCTS, EQUIPMENT, AND TECHNOLOGIES, AND ALSO TAKE PART IN “EUROTIER”, THE LARGEST INTERNATIONAL TRADE SHOW FOR ANIMAL AGRICULTURE.

PILLEN STARTED THE JUNKET LAST THURSDAY IN THE CZECH REPUBLIC.

IN PRAGUE, THE GOVERNOR AND LEADERS OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD MET WITH THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS TO DISCUSS THE STATE’S 30-YEAR MILITARY PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ARMED FORCES OF THE CZECH REPUBLIC.

THEY ALSO PARTICIPATED IN A ROUNDTABLE WITH THE CZECH MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE.