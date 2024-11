DUNES MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A DAKOTA DUNES MAN WAS INJURED FRIDAY EVENING IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN NORTHEASTERN IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 62-YEAR-OLD JAMES COOMBES OF DAKOTA DUNES WAS SOUTHBOUND IN THE LEFT LANE OF INTERSTATE 35 IN FRANKLIN COUNTY WHEN HIS BUICK STRUCK A DEER.

COOMBES PULLED TO THE RIGHT LANE AND WAS REAR ENDED BY A CAR DRIVEN BY 26-YEAR-OLD JACOB HERNANDEZ OF MANKATO, MINNESOTA.

COOMBES VEHICLE CAME TO REST IN THE MEDIAN.

HE WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES.

HERNANDEZ AND A 26-YEAR-OLD FEMALES PASSENGER WERE TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO HOSPITALS WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.