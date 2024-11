SOME CITY RESIDENTS TO BE CONTACTED ABOUT LEAD WATER PIPES

MANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL SOON RECEIVE A LETTER STATING THEIR HOME OR PROPERTY COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE A LEAD WATER SERVICE LINE OR A GALVANIZED SERVICE LINE AFFECTED BY LEAD.

UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ SAYS THE CITY HAS IDENTIFIED 7,300 PROPERTIES THAT COULD HAVE WATER SERVICE THROUGH THOSE TYPES OF PIPES.

PUETZ SAYS AN OCTOBER 8TH FEDERAL MANDATE MEANS THOSE PIPES MUST SOON BE REPLACED:

THE NEW RULE DOES NOT TAKE EFFECT UNTIL 2027, WITH ALL AFFECTED LINES TO BE REPLACED BY 2037.

TO MAKE SURE RESIDENTS ARE INFORMED, THE CITY WILL SOON SEND A LETTER TO OWNERS OF POSSIBLE AFFECTED PROPERTIES:

IF PROPERTY OWNERS DO NOT RECEIVE A LETTER BY MAIL IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS, THEY DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING.

ANYONE WHO DOES RECEIVE A LETTER SHOULD CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY WATER TREATMENT PLANT AT 712-279-6150.

A PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS THE LEAD AND COPPER RULE REVISIONS WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 6 P.M. AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.