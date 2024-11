SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO READ “TRUE CRIME”

LOCAL RRESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE PART IN THE PUBLIC LIBRARY’S SIOUX CITY READS” COMMUNITY-BASED INITIATIVE AND VOTE ON WHAT BOOK WILL BE PICKED FOR DISCUSSIONS.

MICHAEL MAXWELL OF THE PUBLIC LIBRARY SAYS ONE OF THREE “TRUE CRIME” BOOKS WILL BE CHOSEN:

MAXWELL SAYS THE WINNING BOOK WILL SERVE AS INSPIRATION FOR EVENTS, DISCUSSIONS, AND CHALLENGES THROUGHOUT THE UPCOMING 2025 SIOUX CITY READS INITIATIVE:

THE THIRD BOOK IS A TRUE CRIME STORY ABOUT SOME FAKE EVENTS:

CAST YOUR VOTE TO HELP SELECT THE NEXT SIOUX CITY READS TITLE ONLINE AT

SIOUX CITY LIBRARY.ORG/SIOUXCITYREADS.

COPIES OF EACH BOOK ARE AVAILABLE FOR CHECK OUT AT ANY SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATION.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN JANUARY.