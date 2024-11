SCAM CALLS ON THE RISE IN SIOUXLAND

SEVERAL SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN TARGETED BY SCAMS IN THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS, WITH SOME FALLING VICTIM TO A SCHEME.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS REPORTS CONTINUE TO COME IN:

SGT. GILL SAYS PEOPLE ARE BEING VICTIMIZED BOTH OVER THE PHONE AND BY INTERNET:

GILL SAYS SOME OF THE SCAMMERS ARE MAKING VICIOUS THREATS TO THE VICTIMS, THREATENING TO HARM THEM OR THEIR FAMILY IF THEY DON’T PAY UP:

OTHER SCAMS INVOLVE THREATS FROM ALLEGED DRUG CARTEL MEMBERS.

ELDERLY PEOPLE ARE ALSO A FREQUENT TARGET OF SCAMMERS.

SGT. GILL SAYS THE SCAMMERS AREN’T EASY TO STOP OR CATCH, BECAUSE THEY ARE USUALLY NOT LOCAL, OR EVEN IN OUR COUNTRY:

HE SAYS IF YOU GET A SCAM TYPE OF PHONE CALL, HANG UP ON THEM.

IF YOU RECEIVE A THREATENING TEXT, DON’T RESPOND, AND REPORT EITHER TYPE OF INCIDENT IMMEDIATELY TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.