SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENT TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR METH CONSPIRACY.

37-YEAR-OLD DOMINIQUE BUROW WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY TO 10 YEARS AND 7 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS PROVED THAT BEGINNING IN JANUARY OF 2022 AND IN ONGOING MONTHS, BUROW AND OTHERS DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN 6 KILOGRAMS OF METH IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

EVIDENCE ALSO SHOWED THAT TWICE IN 2022, BUROW DISTRIBUTED OR AIDED ANOTHER IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF METH TO INDIVIDUALS COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

BUROW ADMITTED TO OBTAINING AT LEAST NINE POUNDS OF METH FROM A NUMBER OF SOURCES TO DISTRIBUTE IN SIOUX CITY, AND TO WIRING DRUG PROCEEDS TO SOURCES IN MEXICO AND CALIFORNIA.

SHE WAS ALSO CAUGHT WITH Â HALF POUND OF METH WHILE ON PRE-TRIAL RELEASE FOR HER ORIGINAL CHARGES.