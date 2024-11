FOOD BANK RECEIVES SWEET DONATION OF SUE BEE HONEY

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND RECEIVED A SWEET DONATION THURSDAY FROM THE SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION, MAKER OF SUE BEE HONEY.

FOOD BANK EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JACOB WANDERSCHEID SAYS THEY RECEIVED OVER 6000 BOTTLES OF HONEY FROM THE ASSOCIATION:

AIMEE SANDMAN OF THE SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THEM TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITIES IN AND AROUND WHERE THEIR EMPLOYEES, BEEKEEPERS, AND FAMILIES LIVE.

THREE PALLETS HOLDING 6,480, 12-OUNCES BOTTLES OF SUE BEE HONEY WERE BROUGHT TO THE FOOD BANK FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THEIR PARTNER AGENCIES IN THEIR 11-COUNTY SERVICE AREA.