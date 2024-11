SKAFF WINS WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR’S POST

A RED WAVE OF REPUBLICANS WON KEY RACES IN IOWA AND ELSEWHERE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA ON ELECTION DAY.

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, REPUBLICAN MICHELLE SKAFF WON THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S POST, DEFEATING LONG TIME DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT PAT GILL 54% TO 45%.

THE THREE GOP CANDIDATES FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR WON THEIR SEATS BY WIDE MARGINS.

INCUMBENT MARK NELSON DEFEATED CHALLENGER BRIAN MCNAUGHTON TO KEEP HIS DISTRICT THREE SEAT.

KENT CARPER OUTDISTANCED DEMOCRAT JOHN HERRIG FOR THE 1ST DISTRICT SUPERVISOR’S POST AND THE GOP’S DAVID DIETRICH TOOK THE DISTRICT 5 SEAT OVER DEMOCRAT LINCOLN RYAN.

REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO HOLD ALL FIVE SUPERVISORS SEATS.

REPUBLICAN WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN WAS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID FOR ANOTHER TERM.