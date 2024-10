PATE TOUTS IOWA ELECTION SECURITY

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE CONVENED A GATHERING OF STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS AT THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S HEADQUARTERS WEDNESDAY TO TOUT SECURITY MEASURES SURROUNDING THE GENERAL ELECTION.

IOWA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER STEPHEN BAYENS (STEVEN BAINS) SAYS HIS AGENCY WILL BE A HUB FOR COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM THREE-THOUSAND LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INTELLIGENCE AGENCY PARTNERS.

BAYENS SAYS FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT THE ELECTION TYPICALLY CENTERS AROUND FAKE NOTICES THAT POLLING SITES HAVE MOVED OR ARE CLOSING, AS WELL AS FALSE ALLEGATIONS OF ELECTION INTIMIDATION TO SPARK FEAR ABOUT VOTING.

CYBER SECURITY STAFF FROM STATE GOVERNMENT AND THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD ARE MONITORING ELECTION OFFICCES IN IOWA 24 HOURS A DAY NOW.

PHIL KIRK OF THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IS REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR THE CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY.

HE SAYS IOWA HAS KEY ELECTION SAFEGUARDS, LIKE TESTING OF ALL ELECTION EQUIPMENT BEFORE IT’S USED TO COUNT PAPER BALLOTS AND, AFTER THE ELECTION, RESULTS IN RANDOMLY-SELECTED PRECINCTS ARE AUDITED FOR ACCURACY.

KIRK EMPHASIZES THAT EVERY VOTER IN IOWA WILL BE CASTING A PAPER BALLOT THAT ENABLES COUNTS, RECOUNTS AND AUDITS.

THE F-B-I IS THE PRIMARY AGENCY IN CHARGE OF INVESTIGATING ELECTION-RELATED CRIMES AND THE SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE F-B-I’S OMAHA OFFICE SAYS AN “ELECTION COMMAND POST” HAS BEEN SET UP THERE TO COORDINATE A STATE AND FEDERAL RESPONSE TO ANY THREATS RELATED TO THIS YEAR’S ELECTION.