LOCAL NAACP CONDEMNS RACIST THEMED VANDALISM

SIOUX CITY’S NAACP CHAPTER IS STRONGLY CONDEMNING A RECENT ACT OF RACIST VANDALISM IN ONE OF OUR COMMUNITY’S PARKS.

THE GRAFFITI, WHICH CONTAINED RACIAL SLURS AND HATEFUL IMAGERY, WAS DISCOVERED BY RESIDENTS LAST WEEK.

A STATEMENT BY NAACP PRESIDENT IKE RAYFORD SAYS “SUCH ACTS DO NOT REPRESENT THE VALUES OF SIOUX CITY. THEY INFLICT HARM, CREATE FEAR, AND THREATEN THE SENSE OF BELONGING AND SAFETY THAT EVERY RESIDENT SHOULD FEEL IN OUR PUBLIC SPACES”.

THE NAACP OF SIOUX CITY URGES LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER THOROUGHLY AND HOLD THOSE RESPONSIBLE ACCOUNTABLE.