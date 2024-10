FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON WEST 4TH STREET

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM A HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2100 BLOCK OF WEST 4TH AROUND 10:15 P.M:

THE OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME WERE NOT INJURED AND DISCOVERED THE FIRE WHEN SMOKE STARTED TO APPEAR UPSTAIRS:

HE SAYS THAT’S WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE WORKING SMOKE DETECTORS IN YOUR HOME.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ANY, FIRE RESCUE CAN HELP YOU:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE HOME INSPECTION AND INSTALLATION IS FREE AND TAKES ABOUT 30 MINUTES TO COMPLETE.