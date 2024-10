CITY POLICE APPLICANTS UNDERGO TESTING

THIRTY-THREE APPLICANTS FOR A POSITION ON THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WENT THROUGH WRITTEN AND PHYSICAL TESTING MONDAY NIGHT AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE EXPLAINS THE TESTING PROCESS:

PDTEST1 OC…….AND SIT UPS. :24

THE TESTS CAN BE CHALLENGING AND OFFICER ROSE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT DOES GIVE THE APPLICANTS AN IDEA OF WHAT TO EXPECT BEFORE THE ACTUAL TESTING:

PDTEST2 OC…….TO DO WELL. :23

26 OF THE 33 APPLICANTS PASSED THE PHYSICAL TESTING MONDAY NIGHT.

FOR THOSE WHO FAIL THAT SEGMENT OR ANOTHER, ROSE SAYS THE APPLICANTS CAN TRY AGAIN:

PDTEST3 OC……….AT PASSING IT. :22

THAT NEXT CHANCE WILL BE THIS SATURDAY BACK AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER, WHEN ANOTHER ROUND OF APPLICANTS WILL TAKE WRITTEN TESTING AT 10 A.M. AND PHYSICAL TESTS AT 1 P.M.

Photo courtesy SC Police