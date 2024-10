CASSELMAN DETOUR BEGINS MONDAY

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL CLOSE CASSELMAN STREET BETWEEN WEST 5TH STREET AND VILLA AVENUE TO THROUGH TRAFFIC BEGINNING MONDAY MORNING.

LOCAL TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED DURING THE WORK BY A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO COMPLETE UTILITY CONNECTIONS FOR A NEW HOME.

THIS CLOSURE WILL BE FROM MONDAY MORNING AND IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETE BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON OCTOBER 26TH.

A DETOUR WILL BE IN PLACE USING CASSELMAN STREET, WEST 5TH STREET, AND VILLA AVENUE. ALTERNATE ROUTES MAY BE AVAILABLE DURING THE CLOSURE.