EARLY VOTING BEGINS WEDNESDAY IN IOWA.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS REGISTERED VOTERS MAY COME DOWN TO THE COURTHOUSE, CHECK IN, AND THEN GET THEIR BALLOT AND VOTE:

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE IN PERSON AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER ON GORDON DRIVE, THE FORMER CITY AUDITORIUM, ALSO FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4:30 P.M.:

NEXT WEEK, EARLY IN PERSON VOTING WILL BE HELD ON THE CITY’S COLLEGE CAMPUSES:

THESE ARE NOT TAKE-HOME BALLOTS, VOTING MUST BE DONE IN PERSON.

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE BY ABSENTEE BALLOT.

GILL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN AROUND 5700 ABSENTEE REQUESTS SO FAR:

ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BY 8 P.M. ON ELECTION DAY.

EARLY IN PERSON VOTING ENDS ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, THE DAY BEFORE THE ELECTION.