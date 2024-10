LE MARS WOMAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN DEATH OF 2...

A LE MARS, IOWA WOMAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE DEATH OF HER TWO YEAR OLD CHILD LAST SPRING.

27-YEAR-OLD SEXLYN TATAICHY IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE APRIL 29TH DEATH OF HER SON AT THEIR RESIDENCE.

HER ATTORNEY FILED A WRITTEN PLEA OF NOT GUILTY ON THURSDAY.

A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.

TATAICHY REMAINS HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON THE CHARGES.