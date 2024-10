WOODBURY SUPERVISORS APPROVE AMENDED RAISE FOR ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS AMENDED THE MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING TUESDAY THAT THEY PASSED THE PREVIOUS TUESDAY TO GIVE A PAY RAISE TO ASSOCIATE ATTORNEYS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEYS OFFICE.

THE CONSENT AGENDA ITEM WAS TO APPROVE CLERICAL AMENDMENTS SUCH AS CHANGING THE MONTH IT TOOK EFFECT FROM SEPTEMBER TO OCTOBER.

MUCH LIKE THE DISCUSSION TO PASS THE ORIGINAL PROPOSAL, CONTROVERSY OCCURRED DURING DISCUSSION.

BOARD CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG, WHO VOTED AGAINST THE ORIGINAL PROPOSAL, DECLINED TO SIGN THE AMENDED ONE, INSTEAD HAVING VICE CHAIRMAN DANIEL BITTINGER SIGN IT.

THAT PROMPTED CONCERNS FROM SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR:

TAYLOR SAID HE HAD TWO QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AMENDED M-O-U’S VALIDITY IF UNG WOULDN’T SIGN:

TAYLOR THEN ASKED COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS FOR HIS LEGAL OPINION ON VICE CHAIRMAN BITTINGER SIGNING THE M-O-U INSTEAD OF CHAIRMAN UNG:

TAYLOR THEN TOLD UNG HE THOUGHT HE WAS SETTING A POOR PRECEDENT BY NOT SIGNING THE M-O-U:

AFTER THAT, THE SUPERVISORS VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE THE AMENDED MEMO WHICH WOULD BE SIGNED BY BITTINGER.

