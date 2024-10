MOVILLE CARBON PIPELINE OPPONENT SPEAKS AT RALLY BEFORE STATE SUPREME COURT HEARING

A PIPELINE OPPONENT FROM MOVILLE SUED BY THE COMPANY THAT’S NO LONGER PLANNING TO BUILD THE NAVIGATOR CARBON PIPELINE WAS AMONG THOSE WHO SPOKE AT A RALLY ON THE STATEHOUSE CAPITOL STEPS JUST BEFORE TUESDAY NIGHT’S SUPREME COURT HEARING ON SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE PROJECT.

VICKI HULSE WAS SUED BY NAVIGATOR FOR ACCESS TO HER LAND, BUT A DISTRICT COURT DISMISSED THE LAWSUIT LAST YEAR:

HULSE5 OC…….WITH KENT.” :12

SHE WAS REFERRING TO KENT KASISCHKE, WHO REFUSED TO LET SURVEYORS FOR SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS ON HIS PROPERTY, AND APPEALED THE DISTRICT COURT RULING AGAINST HIM TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.

HULSE TOLD KASISCHKE’S SUPPORTERS THAT SHE WON HER FIGHT TO REFUSE THE NAVIGATOR SURVEYORS ACCESS TO HER FAMILY’S PROPERTY IN WOODBURY COUNTY:

HULSE6 OC………SUMMIT’S SURVEY. :18

HULSE FARMS 151 ACRES NEAR MOVILLE, MOSTLY CRP ACRES, AND VICKI’S HUSBAND BILL IS CURRENTLY IN AN IOWA VETERAN’S HOME SUFFERING FROM PARKINSON’S AND DEMENTIA DUE TO AGENT ORANGE EXPOSURE:

HULSE7 OC………HE BACKED ME UP. :30

AND SO DID A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, WHO DISMISSED NAVIGATORS LAWSUIT AGAINST THE HULSES.

VICKI SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO STAND WITH THE IOWA LANDOWNERS WHO ARE FIGHTING TO KEEP SUMMIT’S PIPELINE OFF OF THEIR PROPERTY.