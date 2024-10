RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES ARE KEY IN NOVEMBER ELECTION

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE FACT THAT HIS STATE FAILED TO PASS A “WINNER TAKE ALL” BILL REGARDING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES MEANS NEBRASKA COULD DIVIDE THOSE VOTES IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION, NO MATTER WHICH CANDIDATE WINS THE MAJORITY OF BALLOTS CAST BY CITIZENS IN THE GENERAL ELECTION:

HE SAYS IN WHAT’S BECOME A CLOSELY PROJECTED PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, THAT ONE ELECTORAL VOTE WILL BE CRITICAL FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES HARRIS AND TRUMP TO WIN:

RICKETTS AND HIS SUCCESSOR AS GOVERNOR, JIM PILLEN, COULD NOT MUSTER ENOUGH LAWMAKERS IN THE RED STATE OF NEBRASKA TO CHANGE THE RULE:

OMAHA SENATOR MIKE MCDONNELL, WHO RECENTLY SWITCHED HIS VOTER REGISTRATION FROM DEMOCRAT TO REPUBLICAN, WOULD HAVE BEEN THE VOTE NEEDED TO CHANGE THE STATE LAW.

RICKETTS SAYS MCDONNELL WAS STILL VOTING WITH UNICAMERAL DEMOCRATS DESPITE CHANGING HIS VOTER REGISTRATION EARLIER THIS YEAR:

RICKETTS MADE HIS COMMENTS MONDAY AFTERNOON ON THE CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON SHOW HEARD HERE ON KSCJ.