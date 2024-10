A.G. BIRD JOINS BATTLE TO KEEP AM RADIO IN VEHICLES

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS JOINED WITH FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY TO SEND A LETTER TO CONGRESS IN SUPPORT OF KEEPING AM RADIOS IN CARS AS SOME MANUFACTURERS REMOVE THEM FROM NEW MODELS.

THE ATTORNEYS GENERAL SAY STORMS SUCH AS HURRICANE HELENE SERVE AS A HARSH REMINDER OF THE NECESSITY OF AM RADIOS TO PROVIDE A SUPPORT NETWORK AND LIFE-SAVING INFORMATION AS CRISIS STRIKES.

THEY SAY AM RADIOS ARE THE BACKBONE OF OUR NATION’S EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM AND REACH GREATER DISTANCES THAN FM RADIOS.

THE LETTER SAYS DURING HURRICANE HELENE, NORTH CAROLINA COMMUNITIES DEPENDED ON AM RADIO FOR INFORMATION AFTER OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ACROSS THE REGION WERE SEVERED.

BIRD SAYS SHE IS CALLING ON CONGRESS TO PRIORITIZE AM RADIOS, WHICH WE KNOW PROVIDE A KEY NETWORK THAT SAVES LIVES AND RELAYS INFORMATION FAMILIES NEED TO PROTECT THEMSELVES.”

TEN OTHER STATES INCLUDING SOUTH DAKOTA JOINED IN THE LETTER.