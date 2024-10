LEUSINK SENTENCING DELAYED TO NOVEMBER

THE SENTENCING HEARING FOR A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF IS NOW SET FOR NOVEMBER.

AARON LEUSINK OF LE MARS WAS CHARGED WITH TAKING PRESCIPTION DRUGS AND PROPERTY FROM PHARMACIES IN THE COUNTY AND THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE EVIDENCE ROOM.

LEUSINK’S CONVICTION WAS OVERTURNED IN A COURT RULING THAT FOUND HIS ATTORNEY DID NOT PROPERLY INFORM HIM ABOUT HIS SENTENCING.

A NEW TRIAL WAS ORDERED BUT LEUSINK PLED GUILTY.

A JUDGE HAS SET LEUSINK’S SENTENCING FOR NOVEMBER 8TH AT 2PM IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

SENTENCING WAS DELAYED THIS WEEK WHEN ANOTHER JUDGE WITHDREW FROM THE CASE, CITING A CONFLICT OF INTEREST BECAUSE HIS COURT REPORTER WAS AN ALLEGED VICTIM OF LEUSINK.