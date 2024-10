SIOUXLANDERS COME TOGETHER FOR BIG GIVE (Update)

MANY SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS CAME THROUGH IN THEIR SUPPORT OF 100 LOCAL CHARITIES BY MAKING ONLINE DONATIONS FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL BIG GIVE TUESDAY.

THE GOAL FOR THE 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING WAS $200,000.

AS OF 9:30 A.M. TODAY, 1334 DONORS HAD CONTRIBUTED $138,679.41.

SEVERAL OF THE NON-PROFITS HAD MATCHING DONATIONS TOTALING $47,556.

THAT BROUGHT THE TOTAL TO $186,235.41.

SINCE ITS INCEPTION, THE BIG GIVE HAS NOW RAISED OVER A MILLION DOLLARS FOR LOCAL NONPROFITS.