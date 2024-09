WARMING SHELTER DIRECTOR UPDATES AGENCY STATUS

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER DIRECTOR THANKED THE CITY FOR ITS PLEDGE OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT FRIDAY AND SPOKE ON A RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR THE FINANCIALLY BELEAGUERED HOMELESS SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SHAYLA MOORE HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CONFIRMING AGAIN THAT THE SHELTER WOULD NOT CLOSE OCTOBER 1ST AFTER ALL BECAUSE OF A LACK OF FUNDING:

SHE CONFIRMED THAT OTHER PLEDGES HAVE BEEN MADE AND THAT THE SHELTER WOULD CHANGE SOME OF THE WAYS IT DEALS WITH LOCAL HOMELESS:

MOORE SAYS THE SHELTER STAFF WOULD DEAL WITH ANY ISSUES CAUSED BY THOSE WHO WERE UNDER THE INFLUENCE:

SHE SAYS THOSE INCIDENTS DON’T HAPPEN OFTEN, AND FAMILIES STAYING THERE HAVE LOCKED, PRIVATE SAFE ROOMS.

CITY COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE ALSO SPOKE, AND STATED THAT WHILE THE CITY HAS COMMITTED TO SUPPORT THE WARMING SHELTER, THAT DOESN’T MEAN THEY WILL GIVE THE SHELTER $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS EACH YEAR GOING FORWARD:

THE WARMING SHELTER IS CONTINUING TO ACCEPT DONATIONS, MONETARY AND MATERIAL ITEMS, AT THEIR LOCATION IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.