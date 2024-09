OVER 4 DOZEN CITATIONS ISSUED AT BEER PARTY

A LOUD PARTY LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA LED TO CHARGES ISSUED AGAINST OVER FOUR DOZEN PEOPLE.

NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED TO A LOUD MUSIC DISTURBANCE REPORTED SHORTLY AFTER 11 P.M.IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF WEST MADISON AVENUE.

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED, THEY FOUND A LARGE ALCOHOL PARTY WHERE MOST OF THE ATTENDEES WERE UNDER THE AGE OF TWENTY-ONE.

THE OFFICERS CALLED FOR ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE AND MADSION COUNTY DEPUTIES AS WELL AS NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED.

IN ALL, 54 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL CITATIONS WERE ISSUED AND THE RESIDENTS OF THE HOME WERE ISSUED CITATIONS FOR DISTURBING THE PEACE.

HUNDREDS OF CONTAINERS OF ALCOHOL WERE COLLECTED AS EVIDENCE.