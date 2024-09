NAIG SAYS INDIA HAS TRADE POTENTIAL FOR IOWA

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG IS BACK FROM A TRADE TRIP WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND BUSINESS LEADERS TO INDIA:

NAIG SAYS INDIA HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL.

HE SAYS THERE ARE SOME KEY IOWA PRODUCTS THAT COULD FILL THE VOID THERE:

NAIG SAYS THEY DID SIGN TWO MEMORANDUMS OF UNDERSTANDING WITH INDIA.

NAIG SAYS THE TRIP IS PART OF THE EFFORT TO LAY THE GROUNDWORK FOR LONGER TERM TRADE.

HE JOINED THE GOVERNOR, AND DIRECTORS OF THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY ON THE TEN-DAY TRIP TO INDIA.

RADIO IOWA/File photo