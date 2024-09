SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND FLOOD RELIEF ENDS SEPT. 30TH

THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND IN COLLABORATION WITH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AND SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND WILL BE ENDING THE INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR FLOOD VICTIMS IN SIOUXLAND ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

OVER $200,000 HAS BEEN AWARDED TO 190 HOUSEHOLDS THROUGH THE PROGRAM TO DATE.

IN JULY THE PROGRAM WAS LAUNCHED TO SUPPORT THE IMMEDIATE NEEDS OF FLOOD VICTIMS IN WOODBURY, UNION, PLYMOUTH, AND DAKOTA COUNTIES.

THE ENDING OF THE PROGRAM WILL ALLOW THE ORGANIZATIONS TO TRANSITION INTO LONG-TERM ASSISTANCE FOR FLOOD VICTIMS.

INDIVIDUALS IMPACTED BY THE FLOOD WHOSE HOMES HAVE BEEN DESTROYED, OR WITH MAJOR OR MINOR DAMAGE, MAY STILL APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE AS FUNDS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH.

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY SHOULD CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-274-1610.

RESIDENTS OF UNION (SD), PLYMOUTH (IA), OR DAKOTA (NE) SHOULD CONTACT THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-255-8836.