NEBRASKA JOBLESS RATE SHOWS SLIGHT INCREASE

NEBRASKA’S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR HAS RELEASED THE LATEST STATE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE.

BRANDON JONES OF THE STATE’S LABOR DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE WAS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN THE JOBLESS RATE:

JONES SAYS THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR LED TO AN INCREASE IN NEW JOBS IN THAT LABOR SECTOR OF THE STATE:

OVERALL HE CONSIDERS THE NUMBERS GENERALLY FLAT OVER THE MONTH OF AUGUST:

JONES SAYS THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALITY JOBS, AS USUAL, GOES DOWN AT THE END OF SUMMER.