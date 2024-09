ONDRASIK KEYNOTES 38TH ANNUAL CHAMBER EVENT

SINGER-SONGWRITER JOHN ONDRASIK PERFORMED WITH MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER THURSDAY NIGHT.

ONDRASIK, THE LEAD SINGER OF “FIVE FOR FIGHTING,” WAS THE KEYNOTE OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL EVENT.

IT MARKED A RETURN TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE SINGER KNOWN FOR HITS SUCH AS “SUPERMAN” AND “100 YEARS.”:

JO1 OC……..15 YEARS NOW. :19

ONDRASIK IS ALSO INVOLVED IN A FAMILY BUSINESS THAT IS UNRELATED TO HIS MUSIC:

JO2 OC…….RUNNING BUSINESS. :23

HE WAS IN HIS LATE 20’S WHEN HE HAD HIS FIRST HIT “SUPERMAN”

JO3 OC…….TO GET THERE. :19

ONDRASIK CALLS HIS SONGS MORAL MESSAGES AND SAYS HE IS HESITANT TO PUT HIS POLITICAL VIEWS INTO THEM, BUT HE APPRECIATES OUR MILITARY:VETERANS, AND OUR FREEDOM AND LIBERTY:

JO4 OC…MET SCOTT MANN. :29

MANN WAS LAST YEAR’S CHAMBER SPEAKER, WHO SUGGESTED BRINGING ONDRASIK TO SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR.

ONDRASIK WILL NEXT START A TOUR WITH HIS STRING QUARTET.