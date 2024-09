SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN MEDICAL FRAUD CASE

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED FOLLOWING A MEDICAL FRAUD INVESTIGATION.

40-YEAR-OLD AMY HECHT HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TWELVE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT SUBMISSION, WHICH ARE CLASS D FELONIES, ONE COUNT OF 2ND DEGREE THEFT, FRAUDULENT PRACTICE IN THE 3RD DEGREE AND TAMPERING WITH RECORDS.

THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU AND THE DEPARTMENT OF INSPECTIONS, APPEALS, AND LICENSING’S MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT CONDUCTED A JOINT INVESTIGATION OF HECHT, WHO IS A LICENSED MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR AND BUSINESS OWNER.

IT IS ALLEGED THAT HECHT PROVIDED FALSE MEDICAL CODES ON PATIENT’S BILLS 261 TIMES BETWEEN AUGUST 10TH, 2021 AND NOVEMBER 8TH, 2023,TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL REIMBURSEMENT TO WHICH SHE WAS NOT ENTITLED.

HECHT WAS ARRESTED ON SEPTEMBER 9TH AND WAS RELEASED ON BOND.