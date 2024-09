DEADLINE EXPIRES FOR $500,000 POWERBALL PRIZE

THE DEADLINE PASSED THURSDAY AFTERNOON WITHOUT ANYONE CLAIMING A HALF-MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL PRIZE FROM A TICKET SOLD AT A MASON CITY, IOWA CONVENIENCE STORE.

THE 500-THOUSAND DOLLAR TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT A KWIK STAR IN MASON CITY SIX MONTHS AGO AND IT NEEDED TO BE CLAIMED AT IOWA LOTTERY HEADQUARTERS IN CLIVE BY 4 P-M THURSDAY.

LOTTERY SPOKESWOMAN MARY NEUBAUER EXPLAINS WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE MONEY.

NOWINNER OC……”HAVE EXPIRED” :11

THE PRIZE WAS NOT IN A REGULAR POWERBALL DRAWING BUT IN THE POWERBALL DOUBLE PLAY DRAWING ON MARCH 16TH.

THE WINNING TICKET WAS PART OF THE DOUBLE PLAY OPTION THAT WAS ADDED TO THE POWERBALL GAME IN IOWA BACK IN NOVEMBER, WHICH IS A SECOND DRAWING THAT TAKES PLACE AFTER THE FIRST DRAWING.

Radio Iowa