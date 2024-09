MCCOOK LAKE REOPENS WITH “NO WAKE ZONE”

THE CITY OF NORTH SIOUX CITY’S BOAT RAMP REMAINS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

HOWEVER THE SOUTH DAKOTA GAME, FISH AND PARKS DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCED THAT MCCOOK LAKE HAS BEEN REOPENED WITH A “NO WAKE ZONE” ACROSS THE ENTIRE BODY OF WATER.

SAM SCHELHAAS, THE DEPARTMENT’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CHIEF, SAYS THERE IS STILL A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF DEBRIS IN THE LAKE.

HE SAYS OPENING THE WATER WITH A NO WAKE ZONE WILL ALLOW RESIDENTS AND INDIVIDUALS TO CLEAN UP THE AREA AND RETRIEVE DOCKS.

BOATERS ARE REMINDED TO BE CAUTIOUS OF THE DEBRIS IN THE WATER BELOW THE SURFACE AND RESPECT LOCAL HOMEOWNERS.

FLOOD IMPACTED RESIDENTS AND THEIR CONTRACTOR WHO REQUIRE LAKE ACCESS VIA THE CITY BOAT RAMP FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROPERTY RETRIEVAL OR REPAIRS CAN ARRANGE ACCESS TO THE RAMP BY CONTACTING POLICE CHIEF RICHARD HEADID, AT 712-253-6278.

Photo by SD Game Fish & Parks Dept.