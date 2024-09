WICKS APPOINTED AS DISTRICT ASSOCIATE JUDGE

A SERGEANT BLUFF WOMAN HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO SERVE AS A NEW DISTRICT ASSOCIATE JUDGE IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED HER APPOINTMENT OF MELINDA WICKS TO SERVE AS A DISTRICT JUDGE IN DISTRICT 3B.

WICKS CURRENTLY SERVES AS A MAGISTRATE IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND AS A DEPUTY COUNTY ATTORNEY IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE,

SHE RECEIVED HER UNDERGRADUATE DEGREE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AND LAW DEGREE FROM WASHBURN UNIVERSITY OF LAW.

WICKS FILLS A VACANCY CREATED FOLLOWING THE RETIREMENT OF JUDGE TODD HENSLEY.

JUDICIAL DISTRICT 3B INCLUDES WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, BUENA VISTA, CHEROKEE, CLAY, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA AND SIOUX COUNTIES.