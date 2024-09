X’S STAY ALIVE IN PLAYOFFS

A FIVE RUN 7TH INNING CARRIED THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS TO A 7-1 WIN OVER FARGO FRIDAY NIGHT AT FARGO.

THE WIN TIED THE BEST OF THREE PLAYOFF SERIES AGAINST THE RED HAWKS AT A GAME APIECE.

A TWO RUN SINGLE BY SCOTT OTA, THEN A THREE RUN HOMER FROM JUSTIN CONNELL BROKE THE GAME OPEN.

JARED WETHERBEE TOSSED FOUR INNINGS SCATTERING THREE HITS WITH ONE EARNED RUN FOR THE EXPLORERS AND STRUCKOUT FIVE.

THE THIRD AND DECIDING GAME IS SATURDAY NIGHT (SEPT 7) AT NEWMAN OUTDOOR FIELD IN FARGO.

THE EXPLORERS WILL LOOK TO RHP JOHN SHEAKS (3-6, 6.52) WHILE FELLOW RIGHTY NILE BALL (5-2, 3.61) WILL TAKE THE HILL FOR THE REDHAWKS.