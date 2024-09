REMEMBERING JOHNNIE BOLIN

SIOUX CITY IS MOURNING THE LOSS OF A LOCAL ROCK AND ROLL LEGEND.

JOHNNIE BOLIN PASSED AWAY THURSDAY AT HIS HOME AT THE AGE OF 70.

BOLIN WAS A LONG TIME DRUMMER WHO PLAYED WITH BLACK OAK ARKANSAS AMONG OTHER GROUPS AND WAS A FIXTURE OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSIC SCENE.

TRACE KEANE WAS A CLOSE FRIEND OF BOLIN’S:

(Keane & Bolin) photos from Trace Keane

JOHNNIE WAS ALSO THE YOUNGER BROTHER OF LEGENDARY ROCK GUITARIST TOMMY BOLIN, AND WORKED OVER THE YEARS TO PRESERVE HIS BROTHER’S MUSICAL LEGACY, INCLUDING HOLDING AN ANNUAL BOLINFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL.

LOCAL MUSIC AND ARTS PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON PAID TRIBUTE TO JOHNNIE FRIDAY MORNING AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM:

THE ORPHEUM THEATER MARQUIS HAS A TRIBUTE MESSAGE ON DISPLAY IN MEMORY OF BOLIN.