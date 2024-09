U.S. SENATORS WANT ACTION TO FREE KIDNAPPED IOWAN

U.S. SENATORS JONI ERNST AND CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAVE REQUESTED A BRIEFING AND REGULAR UPDATES FROM U.S. AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO KEN SALAZAR ON THE EMBASSY’S EFFORTS TO RECOVER MISSING IOWAN CHRIS LEGUISANO.

LEGUISANO, WHO IS FROM DES MOINES, WAS REPORTED MISSING ON AUGUST 10TH AFTER TRAVELING TO DELIVER A VEHICLE TO A FAMILY MEMBER IN MEXICO, WHERE SHE WAS KIDNAPPED FOR RANSOM.

IN ADDITION TO A BRIEFING WITHIN THE WEEK, ERNST AND GRASSLEY ARE SEEKING CONTINUING UPDATES ON WHAT FEDERAL AGENCIES ARE DOING TO BRING LEGUISANO HOME.

THEY SAY THE UNITED STATES CANNOT AND WILL NOT TOLERATE THE ASSAULT OF ITS CITIZENS WHILE TRAVELING ABROAD.

THE IOWA SENATORS CALL LEGUISANO’S KIDNAPPING AN ACT OF EXTORTION.