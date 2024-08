STREET CLOSURES BEGIN FOR ARTSPLASH

IF YOU ARE DRIVING DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND, YOU WILL ENCOUNTER SOME CLOSED STREETS AND DETOUR SIGNS AROUND THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

THE STREETS ARE CLOSED BECAUSE THE ANNUAL ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND ALONG WITH AMANDA BROWDER’S RAZZLE DAZZLE CREATION.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS EXPLAINS WHERE THE STREETS ARE CLOSED:

THOSE STREETS ARE CLOSED NOW THROUGH 9 P.M. SUNDAY NIGHT.

ARTSPLASH HAS FREE ADMISSION THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AND IS OPEN FROM 10AM-5PM EACH DAY.

PARKING IS AVAILABLE AT THE TYSON EVENT CENTER WITH HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE AT THE JUNE E. NYLEN CENTER PARKING LOT.