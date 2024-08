WOODBURY COUNTY FEMA CENTER TO RELOCATE WEDNESDAY

THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER IN WOODBURY COUNTY WILL MOVE TO A NEW LOCATION ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28TH.

THE CENTER WILL MOVE FROM THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM AT 6401 GORDON DRIVE AFTER IT CLOSES AT 6 P.M. THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING.

IT WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY AT 10 A.M. IN THE PARKING LOT AREA OF MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, LOCATED AT 700 SOUTH MARTHA STREET.

THE NEW LOCATION WILL BE EASIER FOR RESIDENTS TO ACCESS IN TOWN.

IT WILL THEN BE OPEN FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 6 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.