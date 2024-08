NEW INFORMATION ON PLANE CRASH NEAR WAYNE NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS IDENTIFIED THE PILOT WHO DIED IN A PLANE CRASH MONDAY MORNING NEAR CROFTON.

THE PILOT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 73-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH RUDLOFF OF NORFOLK.

RUDLOFF WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE SMALL PLANE THAT CRASHED AROUND 9;30 A.M. 4 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CROFTON IN KNOX COUNTY.

A SECOND PLANE CRASHED A SHORT TIME LATER NEAR WAYNE, NEBRASKA.

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THAT CRASH WAS LOCATED ABOUT 7 MILES NORTH AND 3 MILES WEST OF WAYNE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE PILOT DIED UPON IMPACT.

HIS IDENTITY IS BEING WITHHELD PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY.

THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION AND NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD ARE CONDUCTING INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE CAUSES OF THE PLANE CRASHES