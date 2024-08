FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY TO HOST LIVE MUSIC & GAMES FOR SEASON FINALE

SUMMER IS WINDING DOWN AND WITH IT COMES THE FINAL FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY ON AUGUST 30TH IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE FINAL DAY WILL BE EXTENDED UNTIL 8 P.M. FRIDAY EVENING WITH LIVE MUSIC AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AT PEARL STREET PARK, LOCATED AT 7TH AND PEARL STREETS DOWNTOWN.

THE FOOD TRUCKS START SERVING AT 11 A.M.

BYRON KUEHL IS SET TO PERFORM FROM 5PM-8PM AND OTHER LOCAL MUSICIANS ARE INVITED TO JOIN IN ON THE FUN PRIOR TO 5PM.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN PERFORMING MAY GET ON THE SCHEDULE BY CONTACTING EVENTS@ DOWNTOWNSIOUXCITY.COM.

CORNHOLE, BUBBLES, COLORING PAGES, AND SIDEWALK CHALKING ARE OTHER ACTIVITIES PLANNED.