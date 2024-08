COLLINS SUCCEEDS EVERETT AS SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CHIEF

THERE WAS A CHANGING OF THE GUARD AT CITY HALL MONDAY AFTERNOON AS FORMER SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAID GOODBYE AS HE STARTED HIS RETIREMENT FROM THE DEPARTMENT.

EVERETT HAS SERVED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE FOR 31 YEARS INCLUDING 16 AS CHIEF:

CHIEFS1 OC….THANK YOU FOR THAT. :27

EVERETT ALSO THANKED HIS WIFE AND FAMILY FOR THEIR SUPPORT, AND THEN HIS SUCCESSOR, RYAN COLLINS, WAS CALLED FORWARD FOR A PINNING CEREMONY TO TAKE OVER AS FIRE CHIEF:

CHIEFS2 OC….FUTURE HOLDS. :19

A LIFE-LONG SIOUX CITY RESIDENT, COLLINS BEGAN HIS CAREER WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IN 2006 AS A

FIREFIGHTER AND EMT.

IN 2015 HE WAS PROMOTED TO LIEUTENANT AND THEN TRANSITIONED TO DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL AND CAPTAIN IN 2018.

EVERETT PREVIOUSLY SAID HE HAS NO SPECIFIC PLANS FOR RETIREMENT, ALTHOUGH HE DOES SOME CONSULTING WORK AND HIS WIFE OWNS A COFFEE ROASTING BUSINESS HE WILL HELP WITH.

Cover photo by George Lindblade