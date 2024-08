REMEMBERING DENNIS BUTLER

THE LONG TIME BUDGET MANAGER OF WOODBURY COUNTY HAS DIED AFTER A LONG ILLNESS.

73-YEAR-OLD DENNIS BUTLER WAS WOODBURY COUNTY’S LONGEST TENURED EMPLOYEE, WORKING FOR OVER 47 YEARS.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WAS NOT JUST A CO-WORKER OF BUTLER, BUT ALSO ONE OF HIS BEST FRIENDS DATING BACK 28 YEARS AGO:

BUTLER1 OC………. WHO WORKED HERE. :25

MRHD’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAVID GLEISER, WORKED WITH BUTLER WHEN GLEISER WAS THE COUNTY RURAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR:

BUTLER2 OC……..TRUE PUBLIC SERVANT. :28

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG SENT A STATEMENT SAYING ONE THING DENNIS NEVER LOST WAS HIS EAGERNESS TO WORK.

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HIS PASSING, HE MENTIONED TO SEVERAL COWORKERS THAT HE WANTED TO GET BACK TO WORK, THAT HE WANTED TO GET THE BILLS PAID, THAT THE JAIL NEEDS TO GET OPEN.

HOURS AFTER WOODBURY COUNTY GOT THE KEYS TO THE NEW JAIL, A COUPLE PEOPLE HE WORKED WITH ON THE PROJECT DROVE OUT TO HIS HOSPITAL WHERE THEY PAID THEIR RESPECTS.

HE PASSED AWAY BEFORE THEY RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY.

BUTLER WAS ALSO VERY INVOLVED WITH THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB, MOST RECENTLY SERVING AS FLEET CAPTAIN AND HELPED GET THEIR NEW BENT PROP CLUBHOUSE BUILT.

MEMORIAL SERVICES FOR BUTLER ARE PENDING.

Photo from Missouri River Boat Club