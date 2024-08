NEBRASKA SPECIAL SESSION FINALLY ENDS

AFTER PASSING A MEASURE TO APPROPRIATE FUNDS FOR THE FIRST SPECIAL SESSION OF THE 108TH NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE, STATE LAWMAKERS ADJOURNED SINE DIE ON TUESDAY.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAD CALLED THE SPECIAL SESSION TO ADDRESS PROPERTY TAX RELIEF WITH A GOAL TO REDUCE THEM BY 50 PERCENT.

THAT GOAL WAS NOT MET, BUT LAWMAKERS DID PASS LB-34, A PROPERTY TAX REDUCTION MEASURE, INTRODUCED BY SENATOR TOM BREWER, THAT PROVIDES FOR THE FRONTLOADING OF REFUNDABLE INCOME TAX CREDITS TO OFFSET SCHOOL PROPERTY TAXES.

THAT WILL BE KNOWN AS THE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPERTY TAX RELIEF CREDIT PROGRAM,

PILLEN SAYS 45 PERCENT OF NEBRASKANS WHO HAVE NOT BEEN GETTING THAT CREDIT WILL NOW RECEIVE A 20 PERCENT PROPERTY TAX CUT.

THE BILL ALSO LIMITS TAXING AUTHORITY BY CITIES AND COUNTIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO THE GREATER OF INFLATION OR 0%.

IT INCLUDES AN EXEMPTION FOR PUBLIC SAFETY NEEDS.

STATE SENATORS CONVENED ON JULY 25TH AND INTRODUCED NEARLY 100 MEASURES, WITH SIX DEBATED BY THE FULL LEGISLATURE.

THE SENATORS MET FOR 17 LEGISLATIVE DAYS, MAKING THIS THE LONGEST SPECIAL SESSION IN MORE THAN 60 YEARS.

LB-4, AS INTRODUCED BY SPEAKER JOHN ARCH OF LA VISTA ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNOR, APPROPRIATED $126,860 IN STATE GENERAL FUNDS FOR SESSION EXPENSES.

THE BILL WAS DRAFTED IN ANTICIPATION OF A 10-DAY SPECIAL SESSION, SO A DEFICIT APPROPRIATION DURING THE 2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION WILL BE NEEDED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FUNDS.

LB-4 PASSED 41-3.

THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 109TH LEGISLATURE IS SCHEDULED TO CONVENE JANUAY 8TH OF 2025.